Four county-based investment advisory firms make FT 300 list

Four of the five Connecticut firms to make the 2018 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers list are from Fairfield County.

Belpointe Asset Management of Greenwich, Greenwich Investment Management of Stamford, and Coastal Bridge Advisors and RDM Financial Group at HighTower, both of Westport, made the annual list, along with MJP Wealth Advisors in Farmington.

RDM Managing Director and Partner Ron Weiner noted that his firm also was recently named to the Forbes list of America’s Top Wealth Advisors and Barron’s Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors.

“It’s truly an honor that we’ve reached the trifecta of industry accolades and continue to be recognized on a national scale among other notable advisers in our peer group,” Weiner said. “Being acknowledged on such a prestigious list is a testament to our passion, quality of work, forward thinking and dedication to our clients’ financial well-being.”

RIA firms applied for consideration and were graded on six factors, including assets under management (AUM), AUM growth rate, years in existence, advanced industry credentials of the firm’s advisers, online accessibility and compliance records.

The Financial Times said that the median company on this year’s list manages $1.7 billion in assets, compared with $1.2 billion last year. RIAs with more than $1 billion in AUM also increased, from 57 percent of 2017’s tabulation to 74 percent this year. The median FT 300 company has 13 employees involved in providing investment advice, from working with clients to researching funds, up from 11 in last year’s list.