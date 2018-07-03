Bharat Gami named chief building official of Stamford

Bharat Gami has been named the chief building official of Stamford, effective immediately. Most recently the chief plan examiner of the Manhattan Plan Examination unit for the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB), Gami is replacing Robert DeMarco, who retired last month from the Stamford post.

“We are happy to have Bharat join us as the new chief building official for our growing city,” said Stamford Mayor David Martin. “Bharat’s extensive experience in both the public and private sectors will be beneficial to the building permit process and code compliance for all types of residences and commercial buildings in Stamford.”

For the past decade, Gami has focused his efforts on construction code compliance using web-based collaborative technologies. He participated in the development and implementation of a web-based portal known as DOB NOW at the New York City DOB, which is currently being rolled out.

He also served as the founding director of the NYC HUB Self Service unit, an online permit service that processes more than 1,800 permit applications every month. Prior to joining New York City government, he practiced as an architect for 15 years.