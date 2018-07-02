Record-breaking paper shredding event

At Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union in Rocky Hill, Father’s Day weekend was more than a time to commemorate dads. For the past decade, the credit union has established a tradition the Saturday before Father’s Day of holding a free community paper-shredding event.

Hundreds of cars lined up at branch locations in Rocky Hill and Glastonbury packed full of paper in need of secure disposal. In conjunction with Shred It, more than 44,000 pounds of paper was shredded at the two locations from 9 a.m. to noon. This is an increase from 36,000 pounds the year prior.

“As a credit union we are dedicated to the community,” said John Holt, Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union president and CEO. “Also, now more than ever, with identity theft on the rise, it’s critical that people have an option to securely shred documents that contain personal information such as social security and credit card numbers.”

As technology continues to advance, people are increasingly able to save such sensitive information electronically. However, the hundreds who attended the shredding event had bundles of paperwork in storage, which was once necessary to maintain.

“A lot of people told us it felt so cleansing to finally do some spring cleaning and get rid of all the paper they had been storing for so long,” said Holt.

Chartered in 1936 and headquartered in Rocky Hill, Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Hartford, New Haven, Middlesex or Tolland Counties as well as Shelton, Stratford and Bridgeport.