Assisted Living Services grand opening

Local business and political influencers across Fairfield County officially welcomed Assisted Living Services (ALS) to town June 14 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location at 60 Katona Drive in Fairfield.

The First Selectman of Fairfield Michael Tetreau and Fairfield’s Director of Community and Economic Development Mark Barnhart were joined by members of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, social service agencies and health care providers for the celebration.

Following the ceremony, ALS rolled out the red carpet by hosting an elegant networking reception at Barcelona Wine Bar in Norwalk where more than 50 members of the business community enjoyed wine and hors d’ouevres.

ALS co-owner Ron D’Aquila voiced his excitement about the new office and the opportunities that it provides. “For over 20 years, our family-owned home care agency has forged trusted relationships with facility administrators, elder law attorneys, social workers and many others within the health care field. We look forward to making new connections in the Fairfield area.”

Since 1996, award-winning home care agency Assisted Living Services in Meriden, Clinton and Fairfield has provided care to residents across Connecticut. The company’s unique CarePlus program blends personal care with technological safety and monitoring devices from sister-company Assisted Living Technologies Inc.