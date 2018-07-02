Gizzi joins New Milford chamber board

Kristen N. Gizzi has been elected to the board of directors of the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, as announced by Katherine Webster-O’Keefe, chamber president.

“Kristen brings to the board a completely different perspective: working with larger retail businesses outside the immediate downtown area — a perspective that will help to better reach the needs of this population. Together with her legal experience and fresh ideas, we look forward to her energy and her business experience as we welcome her to the board,” Webster-O’Keefe said.

A successful attorney, Gizzi has served as general counsel for ECCO III Enterprises Inc., a New York-based family environmental and infrastructure construction company for the past 15 years. She is also director of real estate for ECCO Development LLC a real estate management and development company, as well as the executive director of Litchfield Crossings, New Milford’s largest retail shopping center.

A resident of Katonah, New York, Gizzi is passionate about giving back to the community and is the vice president of the board of directors at Hope’s Door, a nonprofit organization assisting domestic violence victims and is co-facilitator at the Phoenix and the Rose, working with middle- and high-school children to provide skill sets, support and empowerment not taught in traditional academic settings. She also serves on the board of Danbury-based TBICO, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help people help themselves through education, job training and financial literacy.