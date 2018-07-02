Family Centers honors employees

Family Centers in Greenwich recognized five employees for customer service excellence at its employee-wide town hall meeting on June 14.

For consistently embodying Family Centers’ core values and providing exceptional service to both internal and external customers, Gateway Preschool Lead Teacher Sharon Brown, Literacy Volunteers’ Education Coordinator Marilyn Collins, Government Center Office Manager Ann Marie DeFeo, Clinician Jessica Schilero and Family Centers Health Care’s Enrollment and Outreach Specialist Luis Ruano were named Family Centers’ 2018 “Customer Service Ambassadors.”

As part of an agencywide customer service initiative called CSI:FC (Customer Service Initiative: Family Centers), the annual Customer Service Ambassador Award honors employees who go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure customer needs are met. Winners were nominated by fellow employees.

“CSI:FC has had a profound impact on our agency,” said CEO Bob Arnold. “Our customer service ambassadors’ positive approach and the way they uphold Family Centers’ standards of excellence inspires us all.”

Established in 2011, CSI:FC celebrates Family Centers’ rich culture of excellent service delivery, while identifing ways to improve. The initiative is based on seven standards of excellence, which incorporate Family Centers’ organizational value statement and provides employees with guidelines that should be considered when working with customers.

Family Centers is a private, nonprofit organization offering education and human services to children, adults and families in Fairfield County. More than 200 professionals and 2,500 trained volunteers work together to provide a wide range of responsive, innovative programs.