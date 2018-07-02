Superheroes graduate from Coleman School

And you thought superheroes were only in comic books and the movies. Actually, they were alive and well on the White Plains campus of the John A. Coleman School, which recently held its Superhero Training Program graduation. The Coleman School provides a community-based special education program for young children.

Rosie Puthiyamadam, a physical therapist at the school, developed the superhero program during the last school year after a student said that he didn’t want to take part in an activity because he couldn’t walk the same way as his peers. “I told him that Spiderman and Batman don’t fly the same way, but that has never stopped either of them from flying,” she said.

At the end of the school year, 31 children graduated from the superhero strength and conditioning program that motivates students on their “epic quest” to achieve their physical therapy goals and develop their own inner “superhero.” Graduates received a personalized cape and certificate to commemorate their success.

Maureen Tomkiel, the school’s executive director, said, “Our children have taught us that super powers are within all of us. They are our role models for turning the ‘I can’t’ into the ‘I did.’”