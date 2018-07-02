White Plains Hospital reaccredited for breast care

The Breast Program at White Plains Hospital has been granted another three-year full reaccreditation designation by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a program administered by the American College of Surgeons.

“Having this accreditation demonstrates adherence to the highest quality standards in patient-centric breast care delivery,” said Randy Stevens, M.D., director of radiation oncology at the hospital and chair of its Institutional Review Board.

NAPBC is a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to the improvement of the quality of care and monitoring of outcomes of patients with diseases of the breast. The American Cancer Society estimates that there will be 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer in the U. S. in 2018, as well as 63,960 new cases of non invasive breast cancer. In addition, hundreds of thousands of women with benign breast disease this year will require medical evaluation for treatment options.