Arc golf outing raises $260K

The Arc Westchester recently hosted its 18th annual Golfing for Kids outing at Hampshire Country Club in Mamaroneck. It is Westchester’s largest agency supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including those on the autism spectrum and their families. The event raised more than $260,000 for the nonprofit.

About 110 golfers played in the outing. Later, attendees enjoyed an awards banquet, silent and live auctions and an event program. Mary Calvi, CBS2 News anchor and 2016 Caring for Kids awardee, welcomed guests to the reception.

There was a tribute to Carol Muller, a teacher who died earlier this year. Jackie Logozio, a full-time substitute teacher at The Children’s School, was honored with the Building Futures Award. Richard P. Swierat, who recently retired as Arc’s executive director, was recognized with the first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award.

Nancy Patota, executive director of The Arc Westchester Foundation, said, “Early intervention is key to developing a child’s full potential, but state funding to support such services continues to fall short. The funds raised at this event will help The Children’s School to continue to provide our youngest program participants the best opportunities for a successful future.”