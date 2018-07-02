Elk Homes selling townhomes in Mamaroneck

Elk Homes has started selling homes at Coastal Court, a collection of luxury townhomes that are under construction in downtown Mamaroneck.

The three townhomes at 128 Library Lane each feature two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 9- and 10-foot ceilings. Two of the townhomes are 3,100 square feet with an elevator and an additional den or bedroom. The third townhome is 2,500 square feet.

The end-unit townhomes are priced at $1,495,000, while the middle unit is selling for $1,095,000.

The townhomes are scheduled for completion in July.

All three townhomes feature Thermador and Bosch appliances, Silestone and marble countertops, custom cabinets, professionally finished closets and white oak floors. Energy-saving features include high-efficiency air handlers and condensers, LED light fixtures, gas clothes dryers, high-efficiency water heaters and Nest thermostats. Each residence will have a two-car garage, along with a rooftop terrace and views of Long Island Sound.

Coastal Court is the third residential project developed by Rye-based Elk Homes in Mamaroneck, along with Harbor Court, a six-unit apartment building at 108 Mamaroneck Ave., and Marina Court, a 13-unit complex at 422 Boston Post Road. In total, Elk Homes owns and operates 64 rental properties in the New York metropolitan area and Fairfield County.