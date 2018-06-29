Hudson Valley colleges receive $10M in state grants for construction projects

Hudson Valley colleges were awarded $10.1 million for capital improvements in a $67 million round of state grants announced June 28 by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The funding comes from the Higher Education Capital Matching Grant Program, which provides matching grants to private, not-for-profit colleges and universities. The grants target projects that create construction jobs and investment in communities throughout the state.

Awardees in Hudson Valley include the following:

Iona College, in New Rochelle, will receive $5 million for the renovation and expansion of its School of Business building;

Marist College, in the town Poughkeepsie, will receive $426,612 for the creation of an art and fashion design manufacturing lab;

Mercy College will receive $2.2 million to acquire property for expanding its

Dobbs Ferry Campus; Mount Saint Mary College, in Newburgh, will receive $500,000 for the purchase and installation of equipment; and

Sarah Lawrence College, in Yonkers, will receive $2 million for construction of its Barbara Walters Campus Center.

College projects are considered for the grants in a competitive application process. Campuses that receive grants are required to invest at least $3 of their own funds for every $1 of state funds they receive.

Cuomo said the “funding will enable our campuses to make critical investments that benefit students, support economic and community growth, and help shape the next generation of leaders in the Empire State.”

A full list of projects awarded funding from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, which administers the program on behalf of the HECap Board, is available here.