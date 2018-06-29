Northeast Medical Group moving into Westport Center for Health

Northeast Medical Group, Yale New Haven Health’s not-for-profit multispecialty medical foundation, has signed a lease to occupy 6,300 square feet at the Westport Center for Health.

Northeast Medical Group will bring primary and specialty care to its new multispecialty center at the building, while Yale New Haven Health’s Bridgeport Hospital will provide on-site lab and blood-draw services to its patients.

The deal was announced by The Davis Companies, an integrated real estate investment, development and management firm headquartered in Boston; it said that Dr. Steven Benaderet’s practice will also be relocated to the Westport Center for Health from 129 Kings Highway.

The Westport Center is a 38,000-square-foot, class-A medical office campus at 321-329 Riverside Ave. The Davis Companies transformed the property from a group of underutilized buildings into what is now home to Coastal Orthopedics, Westport Dermatology & Laser Center, Westport Dental Associates, Village Pediatrics, Professional Physical Therapy and Women’s Health Connecticut.

“Adding Northeast Medical Group to the prestigious medical service providers in the park truly solidifies our vision of creating a top-of-class medical office environment that will benefit both the physicians, their staff members and their patients,” said Davis Companies Vice President of Asset Management David Allen.

Avison Young’s Sean McDonnell and Lori Baker are handling leasing for the center’s remaining space.