Million Air names general manager at Westchester County Airport

Million Air, an aviation company that operates luxury fixed-base operation terminals across four continents, named White Plains resident Lauren Rones-Payne its general manager at Westchester County Airport.

Rones-Payne comes to Million Air from the luxury fashion industry. She most recently worked as general brand manager for Gucci, where she was responsible for devising strategies to build clientele and grow revenue. Prior to Gucci, Rones-Payne worked for Nordstrom, where she held various positions in customer service and human resources. She is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology.



“We are very fortunate to have someone with Lauren’s extensive background in catering to the very consumers who will be frequenting our FBOs,” said Roger Woolsey, CEO of Million Air. “Lauren’s work with high-end clientele and her familiarity with Westchester and the surrounding area made her the perfect fit for the position.”



“Million Air is about people and service, taking care of our customers and letting them know you care,” said Rones-Payne. “When you are able to cater to their every whim and make it happen, customers remember that.”



Earlier this year, Million Air unveiled its new 52,000-square-foot hangar, the first phase of the renovation and expansion of its corporate aviation complex at Westchester County Airport. With the completion of the hangar, Million Air’s 26-acre corporate aviation complex now has 84,000 square feet of hangar space and more than 7 acres of ramp space.



The recently completed hangar is part of Million Air’s $80 million project at the airport. Adjacent to the hangar, construction is underway on Million Air’s new 18,000-square-foot terminal. That two-story terminal will include seating areas, wood and rock features, stone-framed dual fireplaces and wood beam ceilings. The terminal will also feature conference rooms, a pilot lounge with sleep rooms, a barista-staffed coffee bar, an indoor valet area and additional parking. The terminal is expected to be completed by the end of the year.



The Houston-based company also provides aircraft charter, management, sales and aircraft maintenance.