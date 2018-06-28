First County Bank names four new corporators

First County Bank has announced four new corporators: Noah Lapine, Edward Marcantonio, James McArdle III and Ryan Moran.

Rey Giallongo, chairman and CEO of the Stamford bank, said the four “represent diverse industries and bring a wealth of business experience which will provide direct insights into the local business community and enrich the bank’s operations.”

Lapine is owner and president of Lapine Inc., a brand performance agency and family business in Stamford that provides sales, marketing, branding and global sourcing for a wide range of clients. The Stamford resident is board chair of the Stamford Academy and a board member of both Mill River Park and the Young Presidents Club Fairfield Chapter.

Marcantonio is a principal at Westport law firm Hermenze & Marcantonio LLC, where he practices in the areas of estate and trust planning and administration, and is licensed in both Connecticut and New York. Marcantonio is a member of the Estates and Probate Sections of the Connecticut, Fairfield County and New York State Bar Associations and the Estate Planning Council of Lower Fairfield County. He was a past president of the Westport Bar Association and past chair of the Estates and Probate Section of the Fairfield County Bar Association. The Westport resident also serves on the board of trustees for the Connecticut Food Bank.

McArdle is owner, president and CEO of McArdle’s Florist and Garden Center in Greenwich, a family-owned business since 1910. He has worked at the business for over 29 years, with 25 of those as general manager and six years as the owner. A Greenwich resident, McArdle also serves as an elder at Stanwich Church and is on the board for the Center for Hope and Renewal and the advisory board for the Breast Cancer Alliance and Greenwich Tree Conservancy.

Moran is president and CEO of Coastwise Capital LLC, a privately held residential and commercial real estate investment, development, management and construction company based in Westport. Coastwise is comprised primarily of two core businesses: Coastal Construction Group, a luxury, new home construction company, and Coastal Equity Partners, a commercial real estate group focused on acquiring premium retail and mixed-use properties in lower Fairfield County. The Fairfield resident is a member of the board of directors for Fairfield Theatre Co.