Darien’s Great Island relisted at a reduced price of $120M

Great Island, a 63.5-acre private island in Darien, is back on the market for a reduced price of $120 million.

The property was previously listed in 2016 for $175 million, which would have been a record-breaking sum if a buyer had stepped forward. However, no buyer could be found, and Great Island was later withdrawn from sale.

Originally created as the summer home of industrialist William Ziegler, the main residence on Great Island is a 9-bedroom, 6.5-bath, 13,000-square-foot manor house built in 1905. Other structures on the island include a 19th-century farmhouse, guest and caretaker houses, a seaside cottage, an 18-stall granite stable, and Grand Prix indoor and outdoor riding arenas. The island also offers more than one mile of coastline directly on the Long Island Sound and a deepwater dock.