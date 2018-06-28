Former U.S. Attorney Daly joins Stamford office of Finn Dixon & Herling

The law firm Finn Dixon & Herling LLP has announced Deirdre M. Daly, the former U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, has been hired as a partner in its Stamford office. In her new job, Daly will work as a member of the firm’s Litigation and Government & Internal Investigations practices, focusing on issues that include compliance counseling, white-collar criminal defense and civil litigation.

Daly was appointed U.S. Attorney in May 2014 after serving in an acting capacity for the previous year. When Donald Trump became president, his administration continued the longstanding tradition of replacing the U.S. attorneys appointed by the preceding administration, but Daly was allowed to remain in her position through October 2017 in order to complete 20 years with the U.S. Department of Justice.

From 2010 to 2013, Daly was the First Assistant U.S. Attorney in Connecticut, assisting in oversight of the Criminal and Civil divisions. Earlier in her career, she was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York. Between 2000 and 2010, she was in private practice as a partner with Daly & Pavlis LLC, a Southport law firm.