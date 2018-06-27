Port Chester offers free downtown trolley

There’s a new option for getting around downtown Port Chester on weekend nights out: a free trolley.

The village announced the start of the complimentary service June 20. Run by the Brooklyn-based New York Trolley Co., the trolley service will run on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 to 10 p.m.

The trolley will follow a one-mile loop down Main Street and Abendroth Avenue between Purdy Avenue and Highland Street. The goal of the program is to make it easier for people to park in underutilized lots on both ends of Port Chester’s downtown, as the village described in its request for proposals.

The village Board of Trustees approved a one-year, $39,000 contract with New York Trolley Co. to run the service at its first June meeting.