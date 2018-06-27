Ridgebury Corporate Center for sale

Ridgebury Corporate Center, a 126,000-square-foot office building at 44 Old Ridgebury Road in Danbury, has been listed for sale.

According to the listing brokerage firm Cushman Wakefield, the three-story property is 92 percent leased and includes General Motors, Spectrum Brands, Crown World Mobility and Farmers Insurance among its 14 tenants. The property was built on an eight-acre site in 1988 and was originally fully occupied by General Electric Capital until 2009. Charlotte, North Carolina-based Allegiance Realty Corp. purchased the property in November 2010, and the office building underwent renovations in 2011 and 2017.

Although a listing price was not made public, the appraisal site PropertyShark estimated the property’s total market value at $8.5 million, with $6.22 million in land value and $2.27 million in building value.