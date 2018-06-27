Greenwich resident Guy Smith drops gubernatorial bid

Retired Greenwich business executive Guy Smith’s gubernatorial campaign has ended after he was unable to gather the necessary number of petitions to secure a place on the Aug. 14 ballot.

Needing signatures from two percent of the 15,548 registered Democrats in Connecticut, Smith – a former executive vice president at Norwalk-based Diageo and a onetime special adviser to then-President Bill Clinton – had garnered just 10,896 by June 25.

“It is with sadness that I announce the end of my campaign for governor of Connecticut,” Smith said. “Although this is disappointing, I am grateful for the support from friends, family and, in particular, my wife Marjorie, and the tens of thousands of Connecticut residents I have met over these many months. I want to express my profound thanks to my campaign team for all their dedication, and I know they share in my disappointment.”

The remaining contenders for the Democratic nomination are Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont, who received the party’s endorsement at its recent convention, and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, who collected enough signatures to be included.

The general election will take place on Nov. 6.