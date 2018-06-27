153-acre Quiet Lake Estate in Wilton sells for $8M

The 153-acre Quiet Lake Estate in Wilton has been sold to an unnamed buyer at auction for $8 million. Tranzon Auction Properties — which handled the transaction with Richard Mishkin, associate broker with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Canaan, the listing broker of the property — said the sale set a 20-year record for a single-family estate in the town.

Located at 144 Huckleberry Hill Road and spanning both Wilton and New Canaan, Quiet Lake Estate includes a “Roaring Twenties-style” English Tudor mansion, two trout ponds, miles of riding trails and an equestrian center designed by architect Bartholomew Voorsanges.

Westport-based Tranzon, led by real estate auctioneer Samantha Saturley Kelley, coordinated a customized marketing campaign beginning last fall that it said resulted in interest from local to international parties. Even so, Kelley said, the property was ultimately purchased by a local family.