Swimming pool supply firm SCP Distributors signs lease in Stratford

SCP Distributors LLC has signed a long-term lease for 32,000 square feet of industrial space at 100 A Benton St. in Stratford.

Founded in 1993, SCP maintains its headquarters in Covington, Louisiana. The company distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products worldwide. Among those products are pool/spa chemicals, replacement parts, packaged pool kits, spas, cleaners, filters, heaters and pumps.

Jon Angel, president of Southport-based Angel Commercial LLC, represented both SCP and landlord Stratford Industrial Park LLC in the transaction.