Norma Drummond named commissioner of county’s planning department

Norma Drummond was named commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Planning by Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

Drummond has been involved in Westchester County government for more than 30 years and previously served as the acting commissioner and deputy commissioner of the planning department.

“Working for Westchester County has been an incredible experience, and I can think of no better opportunity than planning for its future,” Drummond said.

Drummond first joined Westchester County government in 1986 as a staff assistant to the county’s Office of Economic Development. She then moved to the Department of Planning, where she held positions including program director for Section 8 housing. Drummond also served as the past president of the board of directors of the National Association for County Community and Economic Development in Washington, D.C.

“Norma brings a wealth of experience administering community development and affordable housing programs for Westchester County. She provides direct assistance to our local municipalities, developers and nonprofit agencies and helps to address the needs of low- and moderate-income housing in our neighborhoods,” Latimer said. “I know her knowledge and leadership will serve us well.”