Norwalk physician pleads guilty to running a pill mill

A former Norwalk-based physician has pleaded guilty to federal charges of narcotics distribution and health care fraud offenses.

From 2011 until his arrest in July 2017, Bharat Patel worked at Family Health Urgent Care at 235 Main St. in Norwalk. Patel was charged with running a pill mill that provided prescriptions for narcotics, including oxycodone and hydrocodone, to patients that were either addicted to opioids or had been arrested for distributing or possessing controlled substances. Patel also wrote prescriptions in exchange for $100 in cash, with the transactions taking place in a liquor store next to his practice. Patel admitted to receiving $158,523.95 as a result of his criminal activity.

The 71-year-old Patel pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and hydrocodone, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, and one count of health care fraud, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 12.