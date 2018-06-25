Danbury, Stamford TOD projects receive state grants

Danbury and Stamford are among five Connecticut municipalities sharing approximately $8.5 million in funding under the second phase of the 2017 Responsible Growth and Transit-Oriented Development Grants.

The competitive grant program “supports transit-oriented development (TOD) and responsible growth in the state and is targeted at boosting economic activity and creating jobs,” according to Gov. Dannel Malloy’s office.

The grants are administered by the Office of Policy and Management (OPM) and rely on a combination of funding from the Responsible Growth Incentive Fund and the Transit-Oriented Development and Pre-development Fund.

In April 2017, OPM released a request for applications for the grant program, and the State Bond Commission approved a total of $15 million to be used – comprised of $5 million from the Responsible Growth Incentive Fund and $10 million from the Transit-Oriented Development and Pre-development Fund.

Following that, OPM – with input from other state agencies – reviewed, rated and ranked each of the proposals. The first round of grants was released in December 2017 and totaled $4.5 million.

In this round, Danbury’s Downtown Streetscape Project is receiving $2 million to prepare design drawings and construct sidewalk and streetscape infrastructure improvements along key downtown pedestrian routes within the vicinity of the Danbury train station. Improvements include the new construction or replacement of sidewalks, intersection improvements, landscaping, removal and installation of street trees, ornamental lighting, and pedestrian access improvements as detailed in the city’s Downtown TOD Planning Study.

In addition, Stamford’s Springdale TOD Implementation project is receiving $1,994,188 to prepare design and engineering drawings and construct improvements around the Springdale train station consistent with the recommendations of the Glenbrook/Springdale TOD Feasibility Study. Improvements include safer bicycle and pedestrian access to the village center and rail station, realignment and modification of the station’s main entrance at Clearview Avenue, and other improvements to landscaping, lighting, and general accessibility in and around the station area.

Also receiving funds are projects in Hartford, West Hartford and Torrington.

“Transportation isn’t just about cars, trains, and buses – it’s about building vibrant communities and continuing to make Connecticut a more attractive place to live, visit and do business,” Malloy said. The latest grant awards “will build upon the smart, targeted investments we have made in recent years, which have already led to significant growth in transit-oriented development across the state,” he added.

“These projects are essential to moving Connecticut’s economy forward,” remarked OPM Secretary Ben Barnes. “Our state’s recovery requires a first-class transportation system with strong business growth at the local level, and these grants will help foster that ascension in the communities we call home. The jobs created by these projects and the infrastructure enhancements will not only benefit us in the short term, but for generations to come.”