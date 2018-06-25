Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices partners with NetJets

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties announced a partnership with private aviation firm NetJets.

The new partnership will give Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ agents and their clients access to NetJets benefits, along with cross-marketing opportunities, events and activations to market Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices exclusive properties. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agents will also be able to attend classes that cover the benefits of private aviation.

“Through our alliance with NetJets, we are thrilled to offer our agents and clients a luxurious private aviation experience with exceptional service, ultimate flexibility and unmatched access to global destinations,” said Candace Adams, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties. “This partnership represents the pairing of two legendary organizations that are part of the Berkshire Hathaway family and, most importantly, will allow us to deliver on our promise to empower our agents and continue to provide the very best service to our clients.”

NetJets, a Columbus, Ohio, subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway with a hangar at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, was founded in 1986 and offers members access to more than 3,200 airports in 150 countries. The company sells fractional ownership in private jets, then manages and flies those jets for their owners.

“This exclusive partnership further emphasizes the strength and incredible reach of the Berkshire Hathaway brand and will undoubtedly open the door for new opportunities for both parties,” said Patrick Gallagher, executive vice president of sales and marketing at NetJets.

This is not the first time a real estate firm covering Westchester County has partnered with an aviation firm. Last year, Houlihan Lawrence signed an exclusive deal with aviation startup Blade, a company that allows clients to book flights on demand using a mobile app.

That partnership included videos of Houlihan Lawrence properties being shown in Blade’s client lounges, the real estate company’s quarterly print magazines being available for Blade customers, and Houlihan Lawrence clients receiving a special discount on Blade services.