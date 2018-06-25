Athletic Brewing Co. expands sales into retail stores

Athletic Brewing Co. has announced that its nonalcoholic offerings Upside Dawn Golden Ale and Run Wild IPA are now available in Western Connecticut retail stores.

Star Distributors, a West Haven-based company serving Fairfield, New Haven and Litchfield counties, is handling the retail distribution for the products, which have only been available since their commercial debut in May at Athletic Brewing’s taproom in Stratford. Upside Dawn is a 50-calorie nonalcoholic golden ale, and Run Wild is a 70-calorie nonalcoholic IPA.

Bill Shufelt, founder of Athletic Brewing, claimed on the company’s website that his operation is the nation’s first brewery that solely produces nonalcoholic beer. “We strive to create brews suitable for everyone and every occasion,” he said. “No matter your motivation, if you want to keep a clear head and drink healthier, we are here for you.”