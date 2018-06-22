Waveny adds two directors

Waveny LifeCare Network recently welcomed two directors into roles that oversee key divisions within the nonprofit organization’s continuum of care.

Janice Kohn has been named director of resident services at The Inn, Waveny’s independent living community. The Inn is a 37-apartment senior living community in New Canaan.

Most recently, Kohn served as community sales director at Atria of Stamford, and previously held several management positions, including director of programs for JCY-Westchester Community Partners, where a primary focus was intergenerational programming.

“Promoting healthy aging has always been a focus of mine,” said Kohn. “I love to see seniors develop new interests while remaining engaged in things they have always enjoyed.”

Elena Westhaver has been named director of services for Waveny at Home, a nonclinical home care division, which was founded in 2013 to meet the growing demand for in-home services. In her new role, Westhaver will manage client relations, daily operations and oversee Waveny at Home’s growing private duty staff of professional home health aides, certified nursing assistants, live-in caregivers, companions and homemakers.

Westhaver brings a depth and breadth of experience to her new role, having previously served in various roles and management positions in skilled nursing, homecare and hospice, including Regional Hospice of Danbury, Brightstar and Visiting Angels.

“My service in senior care and hospice has shaped me into the person I am,” said Westhaver. “Every day I reflect upon my experiences in helping the families and seniors whom I’ve previously served. I look forward to working alongside our talented staff as we help many more seniors in the community, now and in the future, through Waveny at Home.”