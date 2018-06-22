DMV to open at credit union

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy recently announced that the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles will open its doors at Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union’s Milford location at 977 Boston Post Road. The collaboration is part of the new DMV Express initiative to partner with local organizations to provide driver’s license and identification renewals.

The credit union was chosen as a partner by the DMV following the announcement in 2016 that the AAA Northeast motor club would stop renewing licenses at its offices in Fairfield and New Haven counties. The partnership allows for people to conveniently take advantage of either Nutmeg or DMV Express services.

Nutmeg’s Milford location will be their second in New Haven County and will be the credit union’s first location that features completely self-serve technology.

Eventually, the credit union envisions opening additional licensing centers in the area. Nutmeg is continuing to expand its branches from central Connecticut into the southwestern and western reaches of the state.