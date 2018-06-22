Town assists business venture

The Fairfield Department of Community & Economic Development announced that its latest micro-enterprise assistance grant was awarded to ComForCare Home Care, at 1700 Post Road at Heritage Square. The grant will enable ComForCare Home Care to buy new equipment, train staff and cover other costs associated with the business.

ComForCare Home Care provides personalized, nonmedical, in-home care to older adults and persons with disabilities so that they may continue to live independently.

“We’re delighted to help and always excited to welcome new business to Fairfield,” said Mark Barnhart, director of the Department of Community & Economic Development.

“Small businesses have long been the backbone of our economy, especially in the town of Fairfield, and the micro-enterprise program has been a very useful tool in our small-business development strategy,” he said.

ComForCare Owner Neil Anand said, ”I’m extremely grateful for the support that I have received to date from the town of Fairfield. Starting a small business in the home care field has been a longstanding interest of mine and I look forward to serving the Fairfield community and providing the best possible care for my fellow residents of Fairfield.”

The Micro-Enterprise Assistance Program is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It is intended to provide entrepreneurs with training, technical assistance and startup capital in order to create and sustain viable and productive small businesses in Fairfield. The program seeks to strengthen and enhance these small businesses, with the ultimate goal of increasing employment opportunities for low- and moderate-income persons. In order to be eligible, applicants must be a recognized form of commercial enterprise that employs five or fewer employees, have its primary operations in Fairfield and be current on all tax obligations. Since the inception of the program, the town has assisted more than 45 small businesses.

For more information, contact the Department of Community & Economic Development at 203-256-3120.