Law firm opens in Westport

The employment law offices of Mitchell & Sheahan PC recently opened in Westport’s historic Colonial Green with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe.

“We are very excited that Mitchell & Sheahan found a home and expanded its practice to include Westport. We welcome them and wish them success in our community,” Marpe said.

The firm, which concentrates on employment law and labor relations as well as litigation and trial practice, is headquartered in Stratford. It will occupy 246 Post Road East on the second floor.

“We are delighted to join the Westport business community and look forward to serving our new community from our new location,” said Margaret Sheahan, a founding principal of the firm. “As a small business ourselves, we are sensitive to the values, challenges and needs of enterprises like ours.”

Mitchell & Sheahan helps both employers and employees with issues such as severance, noncompete, discrimination, sexual harassment, compensation issues and FMLA.

Sheahan and co-founding principal, Robert Mitchell, have a combined 70 years of experience representing small and medium-size businesses, public entities and individuals. Principal Gary Phelan is also a skilled adviser and litigator with 25 years of experience in employment law matters.

“Our expansion into Westport reflects our growing client base in this town and surrounding communities,” said Mitchell. “The attorneys at our firm believe in personalized attention to each one of our clients. The addition of our Westport office provides further convenience for our clients as well as added space for our growing team.”