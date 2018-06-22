FW receives $67K from Swiss Re Foundation

Feeding Westchester has received a donation of $67,000 from the Swiss Re Foundation that will go toward the nonprofit organization’s Retail Recovery Program. The donation was a result of Swiss Re employees choosing Feeding Westchester as its 2018 Charity of the Year.

Based in Elmsford, the food bank is the supply and support center for more than 300 hunger-relief member programs, including food pantries, soup kitchens, senior and child day care centers, shelters and residences. The nonprofit provides 95 percent of all emergency food distributed in Westchester and was formerly known as Food Bank for Westchester.