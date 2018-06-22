Burke Award Dinner benefits Marsal Caregiver Center

The Burke Rehabilitation Hospital’s annual Burke Award Dinner held at the Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase benefited the Marsal Caregiver Center, which recently opened on the White Plains campus.

The Burke Award is given by the hospital’s board of trustees to individuals, corporations or groups that contributed to the field of rehabilitation through personal or corporate achievements, research development or by establishing initiatives that improve quality of life for individuals with disease or disabilities.

The 2018 honorees were Major League Baseball Network commentator and stroke survivor, Matt Yallof; his caregiver advocate wife, Amy Yallof; and longtime community supporter, Country Bank. Burke also honored former Board of Trustees Chair Donald E. Foley with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Foley, who had served as board chair since 2009, completed his final term in May.