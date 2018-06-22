Forum on ‘Real Estate’s Next Revolution’

The Fordham Real Estate Institute and The Business Council of Westchester (BCW) co-hosted a breakfast forum titled “Real Estate’s Next Revolution – From The Amazon Effect to Cannabis Legalization.” The event took place at Fordham’s West Harrison campus.

Panelists took note of the increasing demand for real estate to house marijuana businesses as more states legalize use of the drug. They also discussed how real estate operators and developers need to adapt to the impact online retailers such as Amazon have had on the demand for retail space.

Marsha Gordon, president and CEO of the BCW, said, “Based on today’s discussion, the real estate industry has quite a few things to consider in order to keep up with the pace of innovation in the business world.”