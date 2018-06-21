Latimer signs law prohibiting name, face of county executives on government signage

Westchester County Executive George Latimer signed a bill into law that prevents the name and face of county executives to be used on government signage.

The new law will apply to Westchester County parks, golf courses and other properties.

“This has been something that I believe very strongly about,” Latimer said. “All of these facilities are owned by the people of Westchester County; they are not owned by the politician of the moment that may have the responsibility of being chief executive officer. And I always felt it wasn’t becoming to splash names on these properties.”

Latimer said county resources should be used to fund government services and improve the health and safety of Westchester County residents.

Latimer signed the legislation, which takes effect immediately, during a news conference at Cranberry Lake Preserve in North White Plains.

Prior to his signing, the Westchester County Board of Legislators passed the measure by a 16-1 vote earlier this week.

Shortly after entering office in January, Latimer signed a similar executive order, calling the practice free political advertising for incumbents and a waste of taxpayer money.