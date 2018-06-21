Oracle exec Mary McHugh joins Xerox as chief delivery officer

Xerox has hired Mary McHugh as chief delivery officer and a member of the company’s executive committee.

In her new job, McHugh will be responsible for the global delivery of Xerox products, services, consumables and supplies. McHugh comes to Xerox after five years at Oracle, most recently serving as the senior vice president of SaaS Implementation Success management and SaaS Consulting for North America. Before that, she was senior vice president of global solution design and delivery at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and was vice president of operations at IBM.

McHugh is the first C-suite executive hired by the Norwalk-headquartered company following its recent change in leadership after the termination of its $6.1 billion acquisition deal with Fujifilm Holdings. Earlier this week, Fujifilm filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Xerox for canceling their agreement.