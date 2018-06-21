Day Pitney relocates Stamford office to 1 Stamford Plaza

The law firm Day Pitney LLP is moving its Stamford office to a 19,450-square-foot space at 1 Stamford Plaza. The new office will occupy the entire seventh floor of the 16-story office tower, and the relocation is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019.

Founded in 1902, Day Pitney has been based at 201 Broad St. in Stamford for more than 30 years. The new office will house approximately 70 employees, including 32 attorneys. The firm has four other Connecticut offices – Greenwich, New Haven, Hartford and West Hartford – as well as offices in Boston, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Florida’s Boca Raton and Delray Beach.

Savills Studley represented the firm in this transaction while landlord RFR Realty was represented by its managing director, Margaret Carlson.