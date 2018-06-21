Purdue Pharma eliminates sales staff

Purdue Pharma announced it has eliminated its remaining sales force as it turns its focus to developing new medications for patients with cancer and certain central nervous system disorders.

The move follows a February announcement by the Stamford-based drugmaker that it planned to cut its sales force by half as part of a decision to stop promoting its controversial painkiller, OxyContin, to physicians.

The number of affected employees was not made available.

The decision to shift its focus away from OxyContin comes in the midst of a plethora of lawsuits filed against Purdue and other manufacturers and marketers of opioid-based medications. A number of states and cities have filed such suits; the most recent wave included Danbury and Norwalk.