Two Pitney Bowes executives retire, one gets promoted

Pitney Bowes Inc. has announced several changes among its C-suite hierarchy.

The Stamford-headquartered company reported that Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Abby F. Kohnstamm and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Monahan are retiring on July 1 and July 9, respectively. Kohnstamm, whose nearly four-decade career includes senior marketing positions at American Express and IBM, joined Pitney Bowes in 2013, and Monahan joined Pitney Bowes in 1988 and held numerous leadership positions over the past 30 years.

The company will not replace Monahan, while Kohnstamm’s duties will be taken over by Bill Borrelle, who was promoted to senior vice president and chief marketing officer. Borrelle joined Pitney Bowes in 2013 as senior vice president of brand strategy and integrated marketing communications. Prior to that, he was CEO of the New York advertising agency McGarryBowen and a senior vice president at Digitas.