Survey ranks Connecticut second-to-last as summer road trip destination

When it comes to filling the fuel tank and turning on the GPS in search of a good time, Connecticut is not the place for road trip fun – or, at least, that’s the finding of a new WalletHub survey titled “2018’s Best & Worst States for Summer Road Trips.”

Connecticut ranked 49th in WalletHub’s 50-state listing for summertime road trips, with only neighboring Rhode Island being considered a less entertaining location. Connecticut was identified in the survey for having the highest average cost of auto repairs and the highest cost for camping.

Furthermore, Connecticut ranked 46th in access to scenic byways, 46th for overall activities to keep the day trippers happy, 42nd in nightlife options per capita, 26th for overall safety, 40th in number of attractions and 23rd in car thefts per capita.

WalletHub claimed that its study used “31 key metrics to find the most fun, scenic and wallet-friendly road-trip destinations – plus those that’ll have travelers pulling a quick U-turn. Our data set ranges from the number of attractions to road conditions to costs.”