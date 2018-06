The Qdoba fast-casual Mexican restaurant at 275 Post Road East in Westport is among several newly announced closings by the San Diego-based chain.

The Westport location opened in 2014 at the former site of home and garden store Pierre Deux, which had closed in 2011.

The struggling Qdoba was purchased in December by a consortium of funds led by Apollo Global Management from Jack in the Box for approximately $305 million. Apollo has since closed a number of underperforming restaurants nationwide.