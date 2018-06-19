Foxwoods chief executive Felix Rappaport passes away

Felix Rappaport, president and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino, died yesterday afternoon at the age of 65 in his residential suite in the Mashantucket-based gaming destination. The cause of death has not been determined.

Rappaport came to Foxwoods in February 2014 as senior vice president and chief operating officer and was elevated to the chief executive role in November 2014. Previously, he served as president and chief operating officer of four gaming venues operated by MGM Resorts International: Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur.

Although Rappaport’s Foxwoods has been trying to prevent MGM Resorts International from gaining a foothold in Connecticut’s gaming industry via a proposed casino resort in Bridgeport, his former employer paid tribute to his passing.

“We are saddened by the news of the passing of our former colleague and friend, Felix Rappaport,” said MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren. “Felix was a member of the MGM Resorts family for more than two decades and is remembered fondly by many. Our condolences and prayers go out to his family at this difficult time.”