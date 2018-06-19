Jennifer Roberti named chief marketing officer at Save the Children

Save the Children has appointed Jennifer Roberti as chief marketing officer, a new position within the Fairfield-based nonprofit. In this role, Roberti will oversee the organization’s marketing, communications, mass-market fundraising and sponsorship activities.

Roberti, who has more than two decades of marketing experience, was previously senior vice president of marketing and communications of UNICEF USA. Before that, she held the title of group marketing executive for MTN, one of Africa’s largest mobile phone operators, and worked in account management at Young & Rubicam.

“I’m honored to be a part of a nearly 100-year-old movement for children and look forward to helping bring more awareness and support to the work that we do in new and innovative ways,” said Roberti.