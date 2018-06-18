Con Ed provides $20,000 grant to Westchester Parks Foundation

The Westchester Parks Foundation opened a new informational kiosk Monday at Sprain Ridge Park in Yonkers with the help of Con Edison.

The parks foundation said the kiosk was funded through a $20,000 grant from Con Edison to the group’s Trail Promotion and Environmental Awareness Program.

Joe Stout, executive director of the Westchester Parks Foundation, said the new signage “will give hikers a bird’s eye view of information about the park, the importance of trails to the county park system and a trail map that visitors can use to guide their visit to the park.”

Con Edison has funded six new informational kiosks at county parks.

The Ardsley-based Westchester Parks Foundation is a nonprofit that provides private support to preserve the county’s park system.