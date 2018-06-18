Home Corporate Philanthropy Con Ed provides $20,000 grant to Westchester Parks Foundation

Con Ed provides $20,000 grant to Westchester Parks Foundation

By
Ryan Deffenbaugh
-
Con Ed trail kiosk
From left: Joe Stout, executive director, Westchester Parks Foundation; Christine La Porta, deputy executive director, Westchester Parks Foundation; Laura Rizzo, corporate affairs manager, Con Edison; Jane Solnick, Westchester director of community affairs, Con Edison; Kathy O’Connor, commissioner of Westchester County Parks; and Marissa Madonia, development director, Westchester Parks Foundation.

The Westchester Parks Foundation opened a new informational kiosk Monday at Sprain Ridge Park in Yonkers with the help of Con Edison.

The parks foundation said the kiosk was funded through a $20,000 grant from Con Edison to the group’s Trail Promotion and Environmental Awareness Program.

Joe Stout, executive director of the Westchester Parks Foundation, said the new signage “will give hikers a bird’s eye view of information about the park, the importance of trails to the county park system and a trail map that visitors can use to guide their visit to the park.”

Con Edison has funded six new informational kiosks at county parks.

The Ardsley-based Westchester Parks Foundation is a nonprofit that provides private support to preserve the county’s park system.

