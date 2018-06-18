Westchester’s Department of Senior Programs issues RFP

Westchester County’s Department of Senior Programs and Services issued a request for proposals for services that benefit seniors and family caregivers.

With the Project Locator Service RFP, the department is seeking qualified agencies that could provide an electronic tracking system for elderly persons suffering from Alzheimer’s disease or related disorders who wander. The department said the main goal is to provide support to caregivers and their families and to locate missing persons. Funding comes from grants through the federal Older Americans Act.

Responses to the Project Locator Service RFP are due by 3:00 p.m. on July 9. They should be sent to the Department of Senior Programs and Services at 9 South First Ave. in Mount Vernon.

For more information, visit westchestergov.com/rfp.