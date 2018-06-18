Jerry Springer’s Stamford-based show stops producing new episodes

One of the most raucous guilty pleasures of daytime television appears to have reached the end of its long run.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “The Jerry Springer Show,” which launched in 1991 and has been produced in Stamford since 2009, has ceased producing new episodes after failing to receive an order for new episodes from its syndicator, NBCUniversal Television Distribution. The CW Network placed an order to air reruns of the series, but it did not seek new episodes.

Originally conceived as a serious talk show focused on political and social issues, “The Jerry Springer Show” gained popularity when it jettisoned intellectual pretensions and served up astonishing considerations of infidelity, depravity, acutely dysfunctional relationships and on-stage disagreements that resulted in fistfights, hair pulling and chair throwing. Springer admitted on multiple occasions that his program carried “no redeeming social value,” but at its peak in 1998, his daily audience reached nearly 10 million viewers and briefly bypassed Oprah Winfrey as daytime television’s top-rated series. The program also inspired a musical called “Jerry Springer: The Opera” that ran in London’s West End from 2003 to 2005.

The current season of the show draws an average 1.7 million viewers and ranks 57th among the syndicated series vying for audience attention.