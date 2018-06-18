University of Bridgeport adds online version of analytics and systems graduate program

The University of Bridgeport’s Ernest C. Trefz School of Business is launching an online version of its Master of Science in Analytics and Systems program in the fall 2018 semester.

The program was launched in the fall of 2017, and the university said it has become one of its most popular graduate tracks. The online edition will offer a 30-credit degree that can be completed in 12 to 24 months, and courses can either be taken entirely online or in a mix of online and campus settings. Students can also earn a dual degree that combines the M.S. in Analytics and Systems with an MBA, and the program carries a STEM designation as per Department of Homeland Security guidelines.

“The growth of our on-campus M.S. in Analytics and Systems has been impressive, and it’s thrilling to see our graduates land exciting jobs as business analysts to data and market analysts, project managers, dashboard developers, and business-intelligence analysts, among other roles,” said Mike Lohle, a senior lecturer at the Trefz School, who will run the program. “This new online program positions us to help even more students reach their career goals.”