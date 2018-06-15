UConn offers accounting graduate certificate

The accounting department of UConn will soon begin offering a new advanced business certificate in accounting analytics. The program is in response to industry demand for professionals who can access and process large amounts of business data.

The four-course certificate enables students to develop a data mindset and prepares them to interact with data scientists from an accountant’s perspective.

“The professional accounting industry is undergoing a major shift resulting from recent technological advances, allowing accounting professionals to access and process large amounts of business data,’’ said Ricki Livingston, director of online programs in accounting. “When this information is coupled with innovative analytical software tools, accountants have an enhanced capability to provide the most precise information for decision making. There is a tremendous thirst for these skills among large accounting agencies.’’

“I’m very excited about our new certificate program,’’ she said. “After interviewing multiple accounting firms and industry advisors, we are confident that this program will be a good fit to fill the knowledge gap that the industry wants addressed.’’

The certificate can be taken as stand-alone professional development, or in conjunction with the Master of Science in Accounting. The certificate curriculum is divided over two semesters. Students are required to complete four of the five courses offered, which are taught by a mix of both research-oriented faculty and experienced practitioners, providing a diverse perspective in the curriculum.

For more, contact Erika Durning, manager of online programs in accounting, at 860-486-0334 or at Erika.durning@uconn.edu.