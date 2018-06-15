Westport surgery practice expands team

A boutique plastic surgery practice in Westport is expanding with the addition of Stephanie Oertel, a certified physician assistant, according to practice founder Dr. Ellen Mahony.

“I’m delighted to welcome Stephanie to our practice,” said Mahony. “In the short time she has been with us, she has proven herself to be adept at various techniques, as well as at engaging and educating our patients.”

“Stephanie is as comfortable with the cannula as the needle. Neurotoxins, like Botox and hyaluronic acids, like Juvaderm, are part of her daily work,” Mahony said.

Oertel graduated from Duquesne University with a master’s degree in physician assistant studies. She trained with a cosmetic plastic surgeon in Pittsburgh, gaining experience in the operating room and mastering pre- and post-surgical patient care. She also trained in pediatric plastic surgery at CHOP, the renowned Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

“I’m thrilled to join Dr. Mahony in the beautiful town of Westport and look forward to helping our patients achieve their goals,” Oertel said. “As a sketch artist, I’ve analyzed facial contours and shapes for many years, developing an appreciation for beauty in the feminine form and the masculinity in its male counterpart. I believe that plastic surgery combines medicine with the artistry of the human body, particularly the face.’’