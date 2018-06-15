Golf outing raises $60K for Putnam Hospital

More than $60,000 was raised at the Putnam Hospital Center Golf Invitational held at the Anglebrook Golf Club in Somers. About 65 golfers took part.

In addition to time on the links, guests were treated to lunch, dinner and craft beer from the Bull and Barrel in Brewster and Broken Bow Brewery in Tuckahoe. Tuthilltown Spirits Distillery offered a tasting during cocktail hour. There was also a silent auction, a Hole-in-One car donated by Volz Auto and a 50/50 raffle held by the hospital’s auxiliary.

The fundraiser was sponsored by Northeastern Anesthesia Services PC.

“Philanthropic support is so important in today’s healthcare arena,” Putnam Hospital Center President Peter A. Kelly said.