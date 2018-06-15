VNSW Foundation gala raises $100K

About 200 supporters turned out for the VNSW Foundation’s gala at the Willow Ridge Country Club in Harrison. The event raised approximately $100,000. Westchester Visiting Nurse Services Group, Inc., is the parent organization of VNSW, the VNSW Foundation and Westchester Care at Home.

VNSW Foundation Board Chair Dr. Amy Ansehl, thanked supporters for “helping the agency to uphold its commitment to the more than 10,000 patients we serve annually who rely on us for the level and quality of care that they need and deserve.”

Nancy J. Rudolph of White Plains received the Distinguished Service Award for her service on the board and as treasurer. Carolyn Rogers of Peekskill received the Outstanding Achievement in Nursing Award for her many years of service at VNSW. Vital Care Services of White Plains was honored with the Community Leadership Award.

The organization was founded in 1901 and today serves Westchester, Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and the Bronx.